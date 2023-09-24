The AFL slate on Sunday, which includes Fremantle Dockers versus Essendon Bombers in a AFL Womens Premiership Football match, should provide some fireworks.

Watch AFL action on Fubo!

AFL Streaming Live Today

Fremantle Dockers at Essendon Bombers

League: AFL Womens Premiership Football

AFL Womens Premiership Football Game Time: 1:00 AM ET

1:00 AM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Western Bulldogs at Gold Coast Suns

League: AFL Womens Premiership Football

AFL Womens Premiership Football Game Time: 3:00 AM ET

3:00 AM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with AFL action all year long on Fubo!