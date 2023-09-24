Sunday's contest at Nationals Park has the Atlanta Braves (99-55) taking on the Washington Nationals (68-87) at 1:35 PM ET (on September 24). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Braves, so it should be a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Allan Winans to the mound, while Jackson Rutledge (0-1) will get the nod for the Nationals.

Braves vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MASN

Braves vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Braves 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Braves have covered in each of their last two games with a spread.

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 139 times this season and won 91, or 65.5%, of those games.

Atlanta is 4-3 this season when entering a game favored by -300 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 75% chance of a victory for the Braves.

No team has scored more than the 899 runs Atlanta has this season.

The Braves have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.13).

