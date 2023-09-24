The Washington Nationals will send a hot-hitting Luis Garcia to the plate against the Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuna Jr., who has been on a tear in recent games, when the squads take the field on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Braves vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves lead Major League Baseball in home runs with 296.

No MLB team has a better slugging percentage than Atlanta (.503) this season.

No team has a better batting average than the .276 AVG the Braves have posted this season.

Atlanta has scored the most runs (899) in baseball so far this year.

No team gets on base better than the Braves, who have a league-best .344 OBP this season.

The Braves have shown patience at the plate this season with the fifth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.9) among MLB offenses.

Atlanta has a 9.6 K/9 rate this season as a staff, which is best in baseball.

Atlanta has pitched to a 4.13 ERA this season, which ranks 14th in baseball.

The Braves have a combined WHIP of 1.293 as a pitching staff, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves' Kyle Wright (0-3) will make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed five hits in four innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Wright has not earned a quality start in seven starts this season.

Wright has started seven games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings two times. He averages 3.6 innings per appearance.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in seven chances this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/18/2023 Phillies L 7-1 Home Kyle Wright Zack Wheeler 9/19/2023 Phillies W 9-3 Home Spencer Strider Cristopher Sanchez 9/20/2023 Phillies L 6-5 Home Bryce Elder Aaron Nola 9/21/2023 Nationals W 10-3 Away Max Fried Jake Irvin 9/22/2023 Nationals W 9-6 Away Charlie Morton Patrick Corbin 9/24/2023 Nationals - Away Kyle Wright Jackson Rutledge 9/24/2023 Nationals - Away Spencer Strider Joan Adon 9/26/2023 Cubs - Home Bryce Elder Justin Steele 9/27/2023 Cubs - Home Max Fried Kyle Hendricks 9/28/2023 Cubs - Home Charlie Morton Jameson Taillon 9/29/2023 Nationals - Home Kyle Wright Patrick Corbin

