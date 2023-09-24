Falcons vs. Lions Player Props & Odds – Week 3
One of the top pass-catchers in football last year will be on display when Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Detroit Lions host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, September 24, 2023.
Trying to bet on player props in the Lions-Falcons matchup? Check out the information below for the biggest contributors in this contest.
Sign up to bet on the Lions-Falcons matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Bijan Robinson Touchdown Odds
- Robinson Odds to Score First TD: +600
- Robinson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +230
Jahmyr Gibbs Touchdown Odds
- Gibbs Odds to Score First TD: +500
- Gibbs Odds to Score Anytime TD: +190
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
More Falcons Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Mack Hollins
|-
|-
|29.5 (-113)
|Jonnu Smith
|-
|-
|9.5 (-113)
|Tyler Allgeier
|-
|47.5 (-113)
|5.5 (-113)
|Desmond Ridder
|188.5 (-113)
|15.5 (-113)
|-
|Kyle Pitts
|-
|-
|34.5 (-113)
|Drake London
|-
|-
|47.5 (-113)
|Bijan Robinson
|-
|66.5 (-113)
|22.5 (-128)
More Lions Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|-
|46.5 (-113)
|25.5 (-113)
|Jared Goff
|262.5 (-113)
|3.5 (+102)
|-
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|-
|-
|19.5 (-106)
|Sam LaPorta
|-
|-
|35.5 (-113)
|Josh Reynolds
|-
|-
|41.5 (-113)
|Craig Reynolds
|-
|33.5 (-113)
|6.5 (-113)
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|-
|-
|67.5 (-113)
Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.