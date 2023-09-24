The Detroit Lions (1-1) host the Atlanta Falcons (2-0) at Ford Field on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

Take a look at the betting trends and insights for the Lions and the Falcons.

Falcons vs. Lions Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Ford Field

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lions 3 46 -165 +140

Falcons vs. Lions Betting Records & Stats

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons combined with their opponents to score more than 46 points in seven of 17 games last season.

Atlanta's contests last year had a 43.7-point average over/under, 2.3 fewer points than this game's total.

Against the spread, the Falcons were 9-7-0 last year.

Last season, the Falcons were the underdog 12 times and won three, or 25%, of those games.

Atlanta had a record of 1-7 in games where sportsbooks had them as underdogs of at least +140 on the moneyline.

Detroit Lions

The Lions and their opponents went over 46 combined points in 12 of 17 games last season.

The average point total in Detroit's outings last season was 49.0, 3.0 more points than the over/under for this game.

Against the spread, the Lions were 10-5-0 last season.

The Lions won 60% of the games last season when they were the moneyline favorite (3-2).

Detroit played as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter in only two games last season, and it split them 1-1.

Lions vs. Falcons Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Lions 26.6 5 25.1 28 49.0 12 Falcons 21.5 15 22.7 23 43.7 7

Falcons Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.7 44.4 42.9 Implied Team Total AVG 24.2 24.0 24.4 ATS Record 9-7-0 5-4-0 4-3-0 Over/Under Record 7-10-0 4-5-0 3-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-1 4-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-9 2-3 1-6

Lions Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.0 50.6 47.2 Implied Team Total AVG 26.4 27.2 25.2 ATS Record 10-5-0 7-2-0 3-3-0 Over/Under Record 10-7-0 6-3-0 4-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 3-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 5-6 1-3 4-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.