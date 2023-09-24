Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier has a tough matchup in Week 3 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Detroit Lions. The Lions are conceding the ninth-fewest rushing yards in the NFL, 86 per game.

Allgeier has recorded 123 rushing yards on 31 carries (61.5 ypg), including two trips to the end zone. In addition, Allgeier has three receptions for 19 yards (9.5 ypg).

Allgeier vs. the Lions

Allgeier vs the Lions (since 2021): No games

No games The Lions have not allowed 100 or more yards to an opposing rusher in the 2023 season.

One opposing rusher has scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Detroit this year.

The Lions have allowed two or more rushing TDs to one opposing rusher this season.

The run defense of the Lions is giving up 86 yards per outing on the ground this season, which ranks ninth in the NFL.

So far this season, the Lions have given up two passing TDs to opponents, averaging one per game. That ranks 14th in NFL play.

Tyler Allgeier Rushing Props vs. the Lions

Rushing Yards: 41.5 (-111)

Allgeier Rushing Insights

Allgeier has hit the over on his rushing yards total one time in two opportunities this season.

The Falcons, who are 14th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 41.3% of the time while running 58.7%.

He has handled 43.7% of his team's 71 rushing attempts this season (31).

Allgeier has run for a touchdown in one game so far this season, and scored multiple times in that contest.

He has 40.0% of his team's five offensive touchdowns this season (two).

He has eight red zone rushing carries (57.1% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Allgeier's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Packers 9/17/2023 Week 2 16 ATT / 48 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 9/10/2023 Week 1 15 ATT / 75 YDS / 2 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs

