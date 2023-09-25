The Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0) play at Raymond James Stadium on Monday, September 25, 2023.

The recent betting insights and trends for the Eagles and Buccaneers can be found in this article before they square off on Monday.

Eagles vs. Buccaneers Odds & Info

Date: Monday, September 25, 2023

Monday, September 25, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC City: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Eagles 4.5 45 -225 +180

Eagles vs. Buccaneers Betting Records & Stats

Philadelphia Eagles

In 12 games last season, the Eagles and their opponents went over 45 combined points.

Philadelphia had an average point total of 45.5 in its outings last season, 0.5 more points than the over/under for this game.

The Eagles were 8-8-0 against the spread last year.

The Eagles won 14 of the 16 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (87.5%).

In games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter, Philadelphia had a 14-1 record (winning 93.3% of its games).

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers played six games last season that finished with a point total higher than 45 points.

Tampa Bay's contests last year had a 43.4-point average over/under, 1.6 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Buccaneers had four wins in 17 games against the spread last season.

Last season, the Buccaneers were listed as the underdog in three games and failed to win any of those contests.

Last season, Tampa Bay was at least a +180 underdog on the moneyline one time, losing that contest.

Eagles vs. Buccaneers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Eagles 28.1 2 20.2 8 45.5 12 Buccaneers 18.4 25 21.1 13 43.4 6

Eagles Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.5 44.2 47 Implied Team Total AVG 26.9 26.6 27.3 ATS Record 8-8-0 6-2-0 2-6-0 Over/Under Record 10-7-0 6-3-0 4-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 14-2 7-2 7-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Buccaneers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.4 44.1 42.6 Implied Team Total AVG 24.1 23.9 24.4 ATS Record 4-12-1 2-6-1 2-6-0 Over/Under Record 6-11-0 4-5-0 2-6-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 8-6 5-3 3-3 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-1 0-2

