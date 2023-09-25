At +5000, the Atlanta Falcons are No. 17 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of September 25.

Falcons Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +160

+160 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

Atlanta Betting Insights

Atlanta compiled a 9-7-0 record against the spread last season.

The Falcons and their opponents combined to hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.

Atlanta ranked 24th in total offense (318.6 yards per game) and 27th in total defense (362.1 yards allowed per game) last year.

Last year the Falcons won only one game away from home and had a 6-3 record at home.

Atlanta went unbeaten (4-0) when favored and 3-9 as the underdog last season.

The Falcons won only twice in the NFC South (2-4) and went 6-6 in the NFC overall.

Falcons Impact Players

Tyler Allgeier ran for 1,035 yards (64.7 per game) and three touchdowns in 16 games last year.

In the passing game, Allgeier scored one touchdown, with 16 catches for 139 yards.

On the ground, Cordarrelle Patterson scored eight touchdowns and picked up 695 yards (53.5 per game).

In nine games for the Commanders a season ago, Taylor Heinicke threw for 1,859 yards (206.6 per game), with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 62.2%.

Drake London had 72 catches for 866 yards (50.9 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games.

In 17 games last year, Richie Grant amassed 3.0 TFL, 122 tackles, and two interceptions.

2023-24 Falcons NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Panthers W 24-10 +30000 2 September 17 Packers W 25-24 +3500 3 September 24 @ Lions L 20-6 +2200 4 October 1 @ Jaguars - +3000 5 October 8 Texans - +40000 6 October 15 Commanders - +12500 7 October 22 @ Buccaneers - +6600 8 October 29 @ Titans - +6600 9 November 5 Vikings - +8000 10 November 12 @ Cardinals - +50000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 Saints - +3500 13 December 3 @ Jets - +15000 14 December 10 Buccaneers - +6600 15 December 17 @ Panthers - +30000 16 December 24 Colts - +12500 17 December 31 @ Bears - +40000 18 January 7 @ Saints - +3500

