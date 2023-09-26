Tuesday's game that pits the Atlanta Braves (100-56) against the Chicago Cubs (82-74) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:20 PM on September 26.

The probable pitchers are Bryce Elder (12-4) for the Braves and Justin Steele (16-5) for the Cubs.

Braves vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
  • Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
  • How to Watch on TV: TBS
  • How to Watch on TV: TBS

Braves vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Braves 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Cubs

  • Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

  • In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Braves have a record of 4-5.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.
  • The Braves have a record of 3-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
  • This season, the Braves have been favored 141 times and won 92, or 65.2%, of those games.
  • Atlanta has a record of 80-34 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -140 on the moneyline.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 58.3% chance to win.
  • Atlanta leads MLB with 909 runs scored this season.
  • The Braves' 4.13 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
September 20 Phillies L 6-5 Bryce Elder vs Aaron Nola
September 21 @ Nationals W 10-3 Max Fried vs Jake Irvin
September 22 @ Nationals W 9-6 Charlie Morton vs Patrick Corbin
September 24 @ Nationals L 3-2 Allan Winans vs Jackson Rutledge
September 24 @ Nationals W 8-5 Spencer Strider vs Joan Adon
September 26 Cubs - Bryce Elder vs Justin Steele
September 27 Cubs - Max Fried vs Jameson Taillon
September 28 Cubs - Charlie Morton vs Marcus Stroman
September 29 Nationals - Kyle Wright vs Jake Irvin
September 30 Nationals - Spencer Strider vs Patrick Corbin
October 1 Nationals - TBA vs Trevor Williams

