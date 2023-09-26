As of September 26 the Atlanta Falcons' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +6600.

Falcons Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +145

+145 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Atlanta Betting Insights

Atlanta won nine games against the spread last season, failing to cover seven times.

Last season, seven Falcons games hit the over.

On offense, Atlanta ranked 24th in the NFL with 318.6 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 27th in total defense (362.1 yards allowed per contest).

Last season the Falcons won only one game away from home and had a 6-3 record at home.

When an underdog, Atlanta went 3-9 last season. When favored, however, went undefeated (4-0).

In the NFC South the Falcons won only two games (2-4), and in the conference as a whole they went 6-6.

Falcons Impact Players

In 16 games last year, Tyler Allgeier rushed for 1,035 yards (64.7 per game) and three touchdowns.

Allgeier also had 16 catches for 139 yards and one TD.

Cordarrelle Patterson rushed for 695 yards (53.5 per game) and eight touchdowns in 13 games.

In nine games for the Commanders a season ago, Taylor Heinicke threw for 1,859 yards (206.6 per game), with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 62.2%.

Drake London had 72 catches for 866 yards (50.9 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games.

As a tone-setter on defense, Richie Grant posted 122 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and two interceptions in 17 games last year.

Falcons Player Futures

2023-24 Falcons NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Panthers W 24-10 +30000 2 September 17 Packers W 25-24 +3500 3 September 24 @ Lions L 20-6 +2200 4 October 1 @ Jaguars - +3000 5 October 8 Texans - +40000 6 October 15 Commanders - +12500 7 October 22 @ Buccaneers - +8000 8 October 29 @ Titans - +8000 9 November 5 Vikings - 10 November 12 @ Cardinals - +50000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 Saints - +4000 13 December 3 @ Jets - +15000 14 December 10 Buccaneers - +8000 15 December 17 @ Panthers - +30000 16 December 24 Colts - +12500 17 December 31 @ Bears - +40000 18 January 7 @ Saints - +4000

