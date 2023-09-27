Wednesday's game between the Atlanta Braves (101-56) and Chicago Cubs (82-75) matching up at Truist Park has a projected final score of 4-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:20 PM ET on September 27.

The Braves will look to Darius Vines (1-0) versus the Cubs and Jameson Taillon (8-10).

Braves vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSO

Braves vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Braves 5, Cubs 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 5-4 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 8-2-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Braves have three wins against the spread in their last four chances.

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 142 times this season and won 93, or 65.5%, of those games.

This season Atlanta has won 66 of its 90 games, or 73.3%, when favored by at least -160 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 61.5% chance to win.

Atlanta leads MLB with 916 runs scored this season.

The Braves have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.14).

