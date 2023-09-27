The Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson (.500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Cubs.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson has 167 hits, which is tops among Atlanta hitters this season, while batting .281 with 83 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Olson has reached base via a hit in 109 games this year (of 157 played), and had multiple hits in 47 of those games.

In 28.7% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 7.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 47.8% of his games this season, Olson has driven in at least one run. In 34 of those games (21.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in 16 contests.

He has scored in 93 games this season (59.2%), including 29 multi-run games (18.5%).

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 76 GP 81 .299 AVG .266 .405 OBP .374 .644 SLG .570 41 XBH 42 27 HR 26 68 RBI 66 74/49 K/BB 90/54 1 SB 0

