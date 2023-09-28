The Atlanta Braves, including Austin Riley (.404 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park, Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is batting .280 with 30 doubles, two triples, 37 home runs and 58 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 21st, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 13th in the league in slugging.

In 70.3% of his games this season (109 of 155), Riley has picked up at least one hit, and in 54 of those games (34.8%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 22.6% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.

Riley has an RBI in 60 of 155 games this year, with multiple RBI in 24 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

In 53.5% of his games this season (83 of 155), he has scored, and in 26 of those games (16.8%) he has scored more than once.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 75 GP 80 .291 AVG .271 .362 OBP .331 .529 SLG .503 34 XBH 35 17 HR 20 43 RBI 55 84/30 K/BB 83/28 2 SB 1

