We have 2023 high school football action in Bibb County, Georgia this week, and information on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Bibb County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Rutland High School at Southwest High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 28

7:00 PM ET on September 28 Location: Macon, GA

Macon, GA Conference: 2A - Region 2

2A - Region 2 How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Northeast High School at Central High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on September 29

5:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Macon, GA

Macon, GA Conference: 2A - Region 2

2A - Region 2 How to Stream: Watch Here

Perry High School at Westside High School - Macon

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29

7:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Macon, GA

Macon, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Gatewood Schools at Central Fellowship Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29

7:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Macon, GA

Macon, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Frederica Academy at Tattnall Square Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29

7:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Macon, GA

Macon, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Stratford Academy at Deerfield-Windsor School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29

7:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Albany, GA

Albany, GA Conference: 1A - Region 1

1A - Region 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Kendrick High School at Academy for Classical Education

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29

7:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Macon, GA

Macon, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

First Presbyterian Day School at Commerce High School