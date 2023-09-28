Marcus Stroman will take the mound for the Chicago Cubs in the final of a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuna Jr. on Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.

The favored Braves have -145 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Cubs, who are listed at +120. The over/under is 9.5 runs for this contest.

Braves vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -145 +120 9.5 +100 -120 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 6-3.

The Braves and their opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in their last 10 games with a total.

Over their last 10 games, the Braves are 3-1-0 against the spread. The average over/under established by sportsbooks in Atlanta's past three games has been 9.2, a span during which the Braves and their opponent have hit the over each time.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have won 65.7% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (94-49).

Atlanta has an 80-34 record (winning 70.2% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The Braves have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Atlanta has combined with opponents to go over the total 90 times this season for a 90-65-3 record against the over/under.

The Braves have a 17-13-0 record ATS this season (covering 56.7% of the time).

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 50-27 52-29 30-23 72-33 79-47 23-9

