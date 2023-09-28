The Atlanta Falcons at the moment have +5000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Falcons Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +145

+145 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

Falcons Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Falcons are 17th in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+5000), but only 20th according to computer rankings.

In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Falcons have had the 11th-biggest change this season, improving from +8000 at the start to +5000.

The implied probability of the Falcons winning the Super Bowl, based on their +5000 moneyline odds, is 2%.

Atlanta Betting Insights

Atlanta has posted one win against the spread this year.

One Falcons game (out of three) has gone over the point total this year.

The Falcons have been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times this season, and they won both of the games.

Atlanta lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Falcons are averaging 283.3 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 26th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they rank eighth, surrendering 287.7 yards per contest.

The Falcons are totaling 18.3 points per game on offense this year (23rd in NFL), and they are surrendering 18.0 points per game (seventh) on defense.

Falcons Impact Players

In three games, Bijan Robinson has run for 213 yards (71.0 per game) and zero TDs.

Robinson also has 14 receptions for 102 yards and one TD.

In three games, Desmond Ridder has thrown for 553 yards (184.3 per game), with two touchdowns and one interception, completing 62.5%.

Also, Ridder has run for 41 yards and one score.

On the ground, Tyler Allgeier has scored two TDs and accumulated 135 yards (45.0 per game).

Drake London has eight receptions for 98 yards (32.7 per game) and one TD in three games.

On defense, Jessie Bates III has helped keep opposing offenses in check with three picks to go with 24 tackles and three passes defended in three games.

2023-24 Falcons NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Panthers W 24-10 +30000 2 September 17 Packers W 25-24 +4000 3 September 24 @ Lions L 20-6 +2200 4 October 1 @ Jaguars - +3000 5 October 8 Texans - +40000 6 October 15 Commanders - +12500 7 October 22 @ Buccaneers - +10000 8 October 29 @ Titans - +8000 9 November 5 Vikings - +8000 10 November 12 @ Cardinals - +50000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 Saints - +4000 13 December 3 @ Jets - +15000 14 December 10 Buccaneers - +10000 15 December 17 @ Panthers - +30000 16 December 24 Colts - +12500 17 December 31 @ Bears - +40000 18 January 7 @ Saints - +4000

Odds are current as of September 28 at 5:14 PM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.