Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Fulton County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Fulton County, Georgia this week, we've got the information.
Fulton County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
South Atlanta High School at KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 28
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Elbert County Comp High School at Mount Vernon School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holy Innocents' Episcopal School at Westminster Schools
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: ATLANTA, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westminster Schools of Augusta at Holy Innocents' Episcopal School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Washington High School at Daniel McLaughlin Therrell High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Benjamin E. Mays High School at Creekside High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Fairburn, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McNair High School at Landmark Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Fairburn, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Johns Creek High School at Lassiter High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Marietta, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lovejoy High School at Woodward Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: College Park, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Springs High School at Northview High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Johns Creek, GA
- Conference: 5A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Riverwood High School at South Cobb High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Austell, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greater Atlanta Christian School at Cambridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Milton, GA
- Conference: 5A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Midtown High School at Temple High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Temple, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Atlanta High School at St. Pius X Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mount Pisgah Christian School at Mt. Zion High School - Carroll
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Carrollton, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alexander High School at Langston Hughes High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Fairburn, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tri-Cities High School at Banneker High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: College Park, GA
- Conference: 5A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Roswell High School at Blessed Trinity Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Roswell, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Luella High School at The Lovett School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Troup County High School at North Clayton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Lagrange, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chattahoochee High School at Centennial High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Roswell, GA
- Conference: 5A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
B.E.S.T. Academy at Mount Paran Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Kennesaw, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chapel Hill High School at Maynard H Jackson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Conference: 5A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marist School at Dunwoody High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St Francis High School at Bowdon High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Bowdon, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Peach County High School at Carver High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on September 30
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
