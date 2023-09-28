Searching for how to stream high school football matchups in Gwinnett County, Georgia this week? We've got what you need.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Gwinnett County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Norcross High School at Duluth High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 28

7:30 PM ET on September 28 Location: Duluth, GA

Duluth, GA Conference: 7A - Region 7

7A - Region 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Shiloh High School at Apalachee High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29

7:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Winder, GA

Winder, GA Conference: 6A - Region 8

6A - Region 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Greater Atlanta Christian School at Cambridge High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29

7:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Milton, GA

Milton, GA Conference: 5A - Region 6

5A - Region 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Hebron Christian Academy at Oconee County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29

7:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Watkinsville, GA

Watkinsville, GA Conference: 3A - Region 8

3A - Region 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

North Gwinnett High School at Meadowcreek High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29

7:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Norcross, GA

Norcross, GA Conference: 7A - Region 7

7A - Region 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

Lanier High School at Gainesville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29

7:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Gainesville, GA

Gainesville, GA Conference: 6A - Region 8

6A - Region 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Buford High School at Collins Hill High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29

7:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Suwanee, GA

Suwanee, GA Conference: 7A - Region 8

7A - Region 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Parkview High School at South Gwinnett High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29

7:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Snellville, GA

Snellville, GA Conference: 7A - Region 4

7A - Region 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Mill Creek High School at Central Gwinnett High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29

7:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Lawrenceville, GA

Lawrenceville, GA Conference: 7A - Region 8

7A - Region 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Berkmar High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29

7:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Lilburn, GA

Lilburn, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Mountain View High School at Dacula High School