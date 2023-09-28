Wanting to watch this week's high school football games in Troup County, Georgia? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Troup County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

LaGrange High School at Riverdale High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 28

7:00 PM ET on September 28 Location: Lagrange, GA

Lagrange, GA Conference: 4A - Region 4

4A - Region 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Columbia High School at Callaway High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29

7:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: LaGrange, GA

LaGrange, GA Conference: 2A - Region 5

2A - Region 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Troup County High School at North Clayton High School