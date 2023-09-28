Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Troup County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wanting to watch this week's high school football games in Troup County, Georgia? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Troup County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
LaGrange High School at Riverdale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 28
- Location: Lagrange, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Columbia High School at Callaway High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: LaGrange, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Troup County High School at North Clayton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Lagrange, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
