Player prop betting options for Ronald Acuna Jr., Lane Thomas and others are available in the Atlanta Braves-Washington Nationals matchup at Truist Park on Friday, starting at 7:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Friday, September 29, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 34 doubles, four triples, 41 home runs, 78 walks and 105 RBI (214 total hits). He has stolen 70 bases.

He has a .336/.414/.595 slash line so far this season.

Acuna has recorded a base hit in 12 straight games. During his last 10 games he is hitting .349 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs, a walk and eight RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Sep. 28 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 27 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 2 vs. Cubs Sep. 26 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Nationals Sep. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Sep. 22 2-for-4 3 1 1 6 0

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has put up 169 hits with 27 doubles, three triples, 54 home runs and 103 walks. He has driven in 136 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .281/.387/.605 on the year.

Olson takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Sep. 28 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 26 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0 at Nationals Sep. 24 3-for-5 2 0 1 4 0 at Nationals Sep. 24 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 163 hits with 35 doubles, three triples, 27 home runs, 36 walks and 85 RBI. He's also stolen 20 bases.

He's slashing .266/.315/.466 on the season.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Sep. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Sep. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Sep. 24 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 1 vs. Braves Sep. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Sep. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Abrams Stats

C.J. Abrams has put up 134 hits with 27 doubles, six triples, 18 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 63 runs with 44 stolen bases.

He has a .245/.301/.415 slash line so far this year.

Abrams Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Sep. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Orioles Sep. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Sep. 24 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Braves Sep. 24 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Braves Sep. 22 2-for-4 1 0 3 3 1

