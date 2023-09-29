Matt Olson vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Matt Olson, with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the mound, September 29 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Cubs.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)
Discover More About This Game
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson has 169 hits, which is best among Atlanta hitters this season, while batting .281 with 84 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 21st in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.
- Olson will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with one homer in his last outings.
- Olson has gotten at least one hit in 69.8% of his games this season (111 of 159), with multiple hits 47 times (29.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 28.9% of his games this year, and 7.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Olson has had an RBI in 76 games this year (47.8%), including 35 multi-RBI outings (22.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 16 contests.
- He has scored in 94 games this season (59.1%), including 29 multi-run games (18.2%).
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|81
|.297
|AVG
|.266
|.402
|OBP
|.374
|.643
|SLG
|.570
|42
|XBH
|42
|28
|HR
|26
|70
|RBI
|66
|77/49
|K/BB
|90/54
|1
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 4.99 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow 242 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (most in the league).
- Williams makes the start for the Nationals, his 30th of the season. He is 6-10 with a 5.55 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 141 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, Sept. 16, the righty went two innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 29 games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed a 5.55 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .297 to his opponents.
