The WNBA Playoff schedule today, which includes the Las Vegas Aces taking on the Dallas Wings as one of two games, is sure to please.

Today's WNBA Games

The Connecticut Sun play the New York Liberty

The Liberty look to pull off an away win at the Sun on Friday at 7:30 PM ET. Click here for a full preview and predictions for this matchup.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

CON Record: 27-13

27-13 NYL Record: 32-8

32-8 CON Stats: 82.7 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 79.0 Opp. PPG (first)

82.7 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 79.0 Opp. PPG (first) NYL Stats: 89.2 PPG (second in WNBA), 80.6 Opp. PPG (fourth)

Players to Watch

CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (15.5 PPG, 9.9 RPG, 7.9 APG)

Alyssa Thomas (15.5 PPG, 9.9 RPG, 7.9 APG) NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (23.0 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 3.8 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -4

-4 NYL Odds to Win: -175

-175 CON Odds to Win: +146

+146 Total: 159 points

The Dallas Wings face the Las Vegas Aces

The Aces hope to pick up a road win at the Wings on Friday at 9:30 PM ET. Click here for a full preview and predictions for this game.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

Fubo Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

DAL Record: 22-18

22-18 LVA Record: 34-6

34-6 DAL Stats: 87.9 PPG (third in WNBA), 84.9 Opp. PPG (ninth)

87.9 PPG (third in WNBA), 84.9 Opp. PPG (ninth) LVA Stats: 92.8 PPG (first in WNBA), 80.3 Opp. PPG (second)

Players to Watch

DAL Key Player: Satou Sabally (18.6 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 4.4 APG)

Satou Sabally (18.6 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 4.4 APG) LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (22.9 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 1.6 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -6.5

-6.5 LVA Odds to Win: -282

-282 DAL Odds to Win: +225

+225 Total: 174.5 points

