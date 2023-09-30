Braves vs. Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 30
Austin Riley is only two RBI away from his 100th of the campaign as his Atlanta Braves (103-57) prep for the Washington Nationals (70-90) on Saturday at 7:20 PM ET.
The Braves will give the nod to Spencer Strider (19-5, 3.86 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 20 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Joan Adon (2-4, 6.42 ERA).
Braves vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV: BSSE
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (19-5, 3.86 ERA) vs Adon - WSH (2-4, 6.42 ERA)
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Spencer Strider
- Strider (19-5) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his 32nd start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed seven hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Washington Nationals on Sunday.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.86, a 4.98 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.073 in 31 games this season.
- He has 18 quality starts in 31 chances this season.
- Strider has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in 31 chances this season.
Spencer Strider vs. Nationals
- The Nationals have scored 687 runs this season, which ranks 21st in MLB. They have 1376 hits, 12th in baseball, with 151 home runs (29th in the league).
- This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Nationals in two games, and they have gone 10-for-44 with three doubles, a home run and four RBI over 11 2/3 innings.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joan Adon
- Adon makes the start for the Nationals, his 10th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 6.42 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty went 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 6.42 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .275 to opposing hitters.
- Adon has two quality starts under his belt this year.
- Adon has pitched five or more innings in a game five times this season heading into this outing.
- He has had two appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.
Joan Adon vs. Braves
- He will match up with a Braves offense that is hitting .276 as a unit (first in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .501 (first in the league) with 304 total home runs (first in MLB action).
- In 4 2/3 innings over one appearance against the Braves this season, Adon has a 7.71 ERA and a 1.929 WHIP while his opponents are batting .263.
