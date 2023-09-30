The Clemson Tigers (2-2), with the 13th-ranked run defense in the country, will visit the Syracuse Orange (4-0) and the 16th-ranked rushing attack, on Saturday, September 30, 2023. The Orange are 7-point underdogs. The over/under in this outing is 53.5 points.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Clemson vs. Syracuse matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Clemson vs. Syracuse Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Syracuse, New York
  • Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

Clemson vs. Syracuse Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Clemson Moneyline Syracuse Moneyline
BetMGM Clemson (-7) 53.5 -275 +225 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Clemson (-6.5) 53.5 -255 +205 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 5 Odds

Clemson vs. Syracuse Betting Trends

  • Clemson has covered once in three matchups with a spread this season.
  • The Tigers have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point favorites.
  • Syracuse has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this year.

Clemson & Syracuse 2023 Futures Odds

Clemson
To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000
To Win the ACC +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500
Syracuse
To Win the ACC +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500

