The Georgia Southern Eagles (3-1) will face off against their Sun Belt-rival, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-2) in a matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Allen E. Paulson Stadium. The spread foretells a close game, with the Eagles favored to win by 6.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 63.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Georgia Southern vs. Coastal Carolina matchup.

Georgia Southern vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Statesboro, Georgia

Statesboro, Georgia Venue: Allen E. Paulson Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgia Southern vs. Coastal Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia Southern Moneyline Coastal Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Georgia Southern (-6.5) 63.5 -275 +210 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Georgia Southern (-6.5) 63.5 -230 +188 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 5 Odds

Georgia Southern vs. Coastal Carolina Betting Trends

Georgia Southern has won two games against the spread this season.

The Eagles have won their only game this season when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

Coastal Carolina has covered three times in four chances against the spread this year.

The Chanticleers have been an underdog by 6.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Georgia Southern 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the Sun Belt +1100 Bet $100 to win $1100

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.