The Georgia Southern Eagles (3-1) are 6.5-point favorites when they host the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-2) in conference play on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Allen E. Paulson Stadium. The point total for the contest is set at 66.5.

On the offensive side of the ball, Georgia Southern has been a top-25 unit, ranking 17th-best in the FBS by totaling 480.0 yards per game. The defense ranks 49th (334.3 yards allowed per game). In terms of total yards, Coastal Carolina ranks 53rd in the FBS (415.3 total yards per game) and 87th defensively (382.5 total yards allowed per contest).

Georgia Southern vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Statesboro, Georgia

Statesboro, Georgia Venue: Allen E. Paulson Stadium

Allen E. Paulson Stadium TV Channel: NFL Network

Georgia Southern vs Coastal Carolina Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Georgia Southern -6.5 -110 -110 66.5 -110 -110 -275 +210

Week 5 Sun Belt Betting Trends

Georgia Southern Betting Records & Stats

Georgia Southern is 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Eagles have covered the spread when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

One of Georgia Southern's three games with a set total has hit the over (33.3%).

Georgia Southern has been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

Georgia Southern has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -275 or shorter.

The Eagles have a 73.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Georgia Southern Stats Leaders

Davis Brin has 1,289 pass yards for Georgia Southern, completing 72.5% of his passes and throwing nine touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, OJ Arnold, has carried the ball 31 times for 256 yards (64.0 per game), scoring three times. He's also caught seven passes for 64 yards.

Jalen White has carried the ball 34 times for 184 yards (46.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

Derwin Burgess Jr.'s leads his squad with 310 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 29 receptions (out of 39 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Khaleb Hood has put up a 283-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 27 passes on 39 targets.

Dalen Cobb has a total of 161 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 15 throws.

Marc Stampley II has 1.0 sack to pace the team, and also has 1.0 TFL.

Marques Watson-Trent is the team's top-tackler this year. He's totaled 14 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 0.5 sacks.

Jalen Denton leads the team with one interception, while also recording three tackles and one pass defended.

