Georgia State vs. Troy Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 30
Our projection model predicts the Georgia State Panthers will defeat the Troy Trojans on Saturday, September 30 at 7:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Center Parc Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.
Georgia State vs. Troy Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Georgia State (-1.5)
|Toss Up (50.5)
|Georgia State 26, Troy 23
Week 5 Sun Belt Predictions
- Arkansas State vs UMass
- Old Dominion vs Marshall
- South Alabama vs James Madison
- Louisiana vs Minnesota
Georgia State Betting Info (2023)
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Panthers' implied win probability is 53.5%.
- The Panthers haven't lost a game against the spread this season.
- In games they have played as 1.5-point favorites or more, Georgia State has a perfect ATS record of 2-0.
- One Panthers game (out of three) has gone over the point total this year.
- The total for this game is 50.5, 6.0 points fewer than the average total in Georgia State games thus far this season.
Troy Betting Info (2023)
- The implied probability of a win by the Trojans based on the moneyline is 51.2%.
- The Trojans are winless against the spread so far this year (0-3-0).
- Troy is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 1.5 points or more this year.
- One of the Trojans' three games with a set total has hit the over (33.3%).
- The average point total for Troy this season is 1.0 point higher than this game's over/under.
Panthers vs. Trojans 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Georgia State
|37.0
|22.8
|38.5
|24.5
|35.5
|21.0
|Troy
|25.5
|28.0
|29.7
|23.3
|13.0
|42.0
