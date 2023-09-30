How to Watch the Georgia State vs. Troy Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 30
The Georgia State Panthers (4-0) and the Troy Trojans (2-2) play on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Center Parc Stadium in a battle of Sun Belt foes.
On offense, Georgia State ranks 37th in the FBS with 439.8 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 97th in total defense (401.0 yards allowed per contest). Troy is compiling 25.5 points per contest on offense this season (85th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 28.0 points per game (95th-ranked) on defense.
In the story below, we lay out all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup on ESPN+.
Georgia State vs. Troy Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Center Parc Stadium
Georgia State vs. Troy Key Statistics
|Georgia State
|Troy
|439.8 (47th)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|416.8 (60th)
|401.0 (87th)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|303.8 (29th)
|191.3 (39th)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|143.0 (81st)
|248.5 (55th)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|273.8 (38th)
|2 (3rd)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|10 (121st)
|7 (37th)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|4 (98th)
Georgia State Stats Leaders
- Darren Grainger leads Georgia State with 994 yards (248.5 ypg) on 73-of-105 passing with seven touchdowns and zero interceptions this season. He also has 263 rushing yards on 47 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.
- Marcus Carroll has 508 rushing yards on 96 carries with eight touchdowns.
- Robert Lewis' team-leading 386 yards as a receiver have come on 20 receptions (out of 27 targets) with five touchdowns.
- Tailique Williams has reeled in 12 passes while averaging 62.3 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.
- Jacari Carter has a total of 124 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 14 passes.
Troy Stats Leaders
- Gunnar Watson leads Troy with 1,046 yards on 78-of-135 passing with eight touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.
- Kimani Vidal is his team's leading rusher with 80 carries for 514 yards, or 128.5 per game. He's found the end zone two times on the ground, as well. Vidal has also chipped in with seven catches for 117 yards.
- Jarris Williams has been given nine carries and totaled 48 yards with one touchdown.
- Chris Lewis leads his squad with 244 receiving yards on 12 catches with two touchdowns.
- Devonte Ross has put up a 175-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 15 passes on 23 targets.
- Jabre Barber has racked up 174 reciving yards (43.5 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.
