The Bowling Green Falcons (1-3) visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-2) at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

From an offensive standpoint, Georgia Tech ranks 44th in the FBS with 33.8 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 100th in points allowed (425.3 points allowed per contest). Bowling Green has been sputtering on offense, ranking 15th-worst in the FBS with 18.8 points per game. It has been more effective on defense, allowing 29.5 points per contest (102nd-ranked).

For more details on this game, including where and how to watch on ACC Network, read on.

Georgia Tech vs. Bowling Green Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field

Georgia Tech vs. Bowling Green Key Statistics

Georgia Tech Bowling Green 480.0 (25th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 312.0 (115th) 425.3 (108th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 338.5 (50th) 192.0 (36th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 128.8 (95th) 288.0 (24th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 183.3 (108th) 5 (48th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (130th) 7 (37th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (37th)

Georgia Tech Stats Leaders

Haynes King has 1,132 yards passing for Georgia Tech, completing 65.1% of his passes and throwing 11 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 148 rushing yards (37.0 ypg) on 31 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Jamal Haynes has racked up 331 yards on 57 carries while finding the end zone two times. He's also caught 11 passes for 99 yards (24.8 per game).

Trevion Cooley has racked up 208 yards on 39 carries, scoring three times. He's caught eight passes for 74 yards (18.5 per game) and one touchdown, as well.

Eric Singleton Jr.'s 250 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 29 times and has registered 14 receptions and four touchdowns.

Malik Rutherford has put up a 190-yard season so far, hauling in 16 passes on 21 targets.

Christian Leary has been the target of 15 passes and racked up 11 receptions for 132 yards, an average of 33.0 yards per contest.

Bowling Green Stats Leaders

Connor Bazelak leads Bowling Green with 494 yards on 46-of-81 passing with three touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Terion Stewart has run the ball 32 times for 215 yards, with three touchdowns.

Taron Keith has 146 receiving yards (36.5 yards per game) on 13 catches while piling up 84 rushing yards on 10 carries with one touchdown.

Odieu Hiliare has racked up 179 receiving yards on 15 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Harold Fannin has racked up 144 reciving yards (36.0 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

