The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-2) are an overwhelming 22.5-point favorite heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023 against the Bowling Green Falcons (1-3). An over/under of 51.5 is set in the game.

Georgia Tech has the 17th-best offense this season in terms of total yards (480.0 yards per game), but rank 18th-worst defensively (425.3 yards allowed per game). Bowling Green has not been getting things done offensively, ranking 16th-worst with 312.0 total yards per game. It has been better defensively, giving up 338.5 total yards per contest (53rd-ranked).

Georgia Tech vs. Bowling Green Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field

Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field TV Channel: ACC Network

Georgia Tech vs Bowling Green Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Georgia Tech -22.5 -110 -110 51.5 -110 -110 -2000 +1000

Week 5 ACC Betting Trends

Georgia Tech Betting Records & Stats

Georgia Tech is 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

Georgia Tech has gone over in two of three games with a set total (66.7%).

Georgia Tech is playing as the moneyline favorite in its first game this season.

Georgia Tech has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -2000 or shorter.

The Yellow Jackets have a 95.2% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Georgia Tech Stats Leaders

Haynes King has 1,132 pass yards for Georgia Tech, completing 65.1% of his passes and recording 11 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 148 rushing yards (37.0 ypg) on 31 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Jamal Haynes has racked up 331 yards on 57 carries while finding paydirt two times. He's also caught 11 passes for 99 yards (24.8 per game).

Trevion Cooley has carried the ball 39 times for 208 yards (52.0 per game) and three touchdowns while also racking up 74 yards through the air, scoring one time.

Eric Singleton Jr.'s team-high 250 yards as a receiver have come on 14 receptions (out of 29 targets) with four touchdowns.

Malik Rutherford has put up a 190-yard season so far, hauling in 16 passes on 21 targets.

Christian Leary's 11 catches have turned into 132 yards.

Kyle Kennard, who paces the team in sacks and tackles, has amassed 4.0 sacks, 3.0 TFL, 22 tackles, and one interception.

Jaylon King has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 16 tackles and two passes defended.

