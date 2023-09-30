The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (4-0) play a familiar opponent when they visit the Auburn Tigers (3-1) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Jordan-Hare Stadium in an SEC clash.

Georgia has been thriving on both offense and defense, ranking 13th-best in scoring offense (41.5 points per game) and ninth-best in scoring defense (11.3 points allowed per game). Auburn ranks 85th in the FBS with 371 total yards per game, but it has been led by its defense, which ranks 24th-best by giving up just 298.5 total yards per contest.

See more information below, including how to watch this game on CBS.

Georgia vs. Auburn Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

City: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Georgia vs. Auburn Key Statistics

Georgia Auburn 496.3 (19th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 371 (93rd) 282.3 (16th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 298.5 (25th) 158.8 (62nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 197.8 (30th) 337.5 (11th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 173.3 (113th) 4 (29th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (82nd) 7 (37th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (21st)

Georgia Stats Leaders

Carson Beck has 1,184 pass yards for Georgia, completing 72.7% of his passes and throwing six touchdowns and one interception this season.

Daijun Edwards has racked up 184 yards on 32 carries while finding the end zone three times.

Kendall Milton has been handed the ball 23 times this year and racked up 96 yards (24 per game) with one touchdown.

Brock Bowers has hauled in 22 catches for 255 yards (63.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has hauled in 11 receptions totaling 182 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Dominic Lovett's 17 catches have yielded 169 yards.

Auburn Stats Leaders

Payton Thorne has racked up 561 yards on 65.3% passing while collecting four touchdown passes with three interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 106 yards with two scores.

Jarquez Hunter has run the ball 31 times for 143 yards, with one touchdown.

Damari Alston has run for 131 yards across 26 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Jay Fair paces his squad with 184 receiving yards on 15 receptions with two touchdowns.

Shane Hooks has caught eight passes and compiled 106 receiving yards (26.5 per game) with one touchdown.

Rivaldo Fairweather's 12 targets have resulted in 11 catches for 101 yards and one touchdown.

