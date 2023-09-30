Georgia vs. Auburn: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 30
The Auburn Tigers (3-1) and their 17th-ranked passing D will host the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (4-0) and the 11th-ranked passing attack on Saturday, September 30, 2023. The Tigers are heavy, 14.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 47.5 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Georgia vs. Auburn matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Georgia vs. Auburn Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Auburn, Alabama
- Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium
Georgia vs. Auburn Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia Moneyline
|Auburn Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgia (-14.5)
|47.5
|-650
|+450
|FanDuel
|Georgia (-14.5)
|46.5
|-650
|+460
Georgia vs. Auburn Betting Trends
- Georgia is winless against the spread this season (0-4-0).
- The Bulldogs have not covered the spread when favored by 14.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).
- Auburn has covered once in four chances against the spread this year.
Georgia 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+225
|Bet $100 to win $225
|To Win the SEC
|-125
|Bet $125 to win $100
