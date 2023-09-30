According to our computer projections, the Mercer Bears will beat the VMI Keydets when the two teams play at Five Star Stadium on Saturday, September 30, which begins at 4:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Mercer vs. VMI Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Mercer (-14.5) 38.3 Mercer 26, VMI 12

Mercer Betting Info (2022)

The Bears compiled a 7-4-0 record against the spread last season.

Bears games hit the over eight out of 11 times last season.

VMI Betting Info (2022)

The Keydets covered just once in 11 games with a spread last year.

Keydets games went over the point total five out of 11 times last season.

Bears vs. Keydets 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Mercer 21.5 35 48 22 10.5 55.5 VMI 12.3 21.8 14.5 10.5 10 33

