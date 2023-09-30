MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Saturday, September 30
Saturday's MLB slate features a slew of intriguing pitching matchups, and we've got all of the probable pitchers highlighted below. Top billing goes to the bout between the Astros and the Diamondbacks, who will be sending Justin Verlander and Merrill Kelly to the hill, respectively.
Read on to find the likely starting pitchers for every game on the calendar for September 30.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Guardians at Tigers Probable Pitchers
The Cleveland Guardians will send Triston McKenzie (0-2) to the mound as they face the Tigers, who will hand the ball to Eduardo Rodriguez (12-9) when the teams meet Saturday.
|CLE: McKenzie
|DET: Rodríguez
|3 (11.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|25 (145.2 IP)
|6.17
|ERA
|3.40
|11.6
|K/9
|8.5
Live Stream Guardians at Tigers
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSDET (regional restrictions may apply)
Rays at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
The Tampa Bay Rays will send Shawn Armstrong (1-0) to the hill as they face the Blue Jays, who will look to Hyun-Jin Ryu (3-3) when the teams play on Saturday.
|TB: Armstrong
|TOR: Ryu
|38 (51 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (49 IP)
|1.59
|ERA
|3.31
|9.5
|K/9
|6.8
Vegas Odds for Rays at Blue Jays
- TB Odds to Win: -115
- TOR Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Rays at Blue Jays
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Streaming: SNET (regional restrictions may apply)
Phillies at Mets Probable Pitchers
The Philadelphia Phillies will send Cristopher Sanchez (3-5) to the bump as they take on the Mets, who will counter with Jose Quintana (3-6) when the clubs face off on Saturday.
|PHI: Sanchez
|NYM: Quintana
|18 (98.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|12 (71.2 IP)
|3.48
|ERA
|3.39
|8.7
|K/9
|6.9
Live Stream Phillies at Mets
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: WPIX (regional restrictions may apply)
Marlins at Pirates Probable Pitchers
The Miami Marlins will send JT Chargois (2-0) to the mound as they play the Pirates, who will counter with Quinn Priester (3-2) for the matchup between the teams Saturday.
|MIA: Chargois
|PIT: Priester
|45 (41.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (44.2 IP)
|3.67
|ERA
|7.86
|7.6
|K/9
|6.6
Vegas Odds for Marlins at Pirates
- MIA Odds to Win: -155
- PIT Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Marlins at Pirates
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet PT (regional restrictions may apply)
Padres at White Sox Probable Pitchers
The San Diego Padres will send Michael Wacha (13-4) to the bump as they play the White Sox, who will hand the ball to Mike Clevinger (9-8) when the clubs play Saturday.
|SD: Wacha
|CHW: Clevinger
|23 (127.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|23 (129.2 IP)
|3.39
|ERA
|3.40
|8.3
|K/9
|7.5
Vegas Odds for Padres at White Sox
- SD Odds to Win: -155
- CHW Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Padres at White Sox
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CHI (regional restrictions may apply)
Cubs at Brewers Probable Pitchers
The Chicago Cubs will send Jordan Wicks (4-1) to the mound as they take on the Brewers, who will look to Freddy Peralta (12-10) when the teams play Saturday.
|CHC: Wicks
|MIL: Peralta
|6 (33 IP)
|Games/IP
|30 (165.2 IP)
|3.00
|ERA
|3.80
|6.3
|K/9
|11.4
Vegas Odds for Cubs at Brewers
- MIL Odds to Win: -125
- CHC Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Cubs at Brewers
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSWI (regional restrictions may apply)
Yankees at Royals Probable Pitchers
The New York Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt (9-9) to the mound as they take on the Royals, who will give the start to Steven Cruz (0-0) when the teams play Saturday.
|NYY: Schmidt
|KC: Cruz
|32 (155 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (11.2 IP)
|4.65
|ERA
|5.40
|8.5
|K/9
|10.8
Vegas Odds for Yankees at Royals
- NYY Odds to Win: -145
- KC Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Yankees at Royals
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSKC (regional restrictions may apply)
Red Sox at Orioles Probable Pitchers
The Boston Red Sox will send Kutter Crawford (6-8) to the mound as they play the Orioles, who will look to Kyle Gibson (15-9) for the game between the teams on Saturday.
|BOS: Crawford
|BAL: Gibson
|30 (123.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|32 (187 IP)
|4.16
|ERA
|4.86
|9.3
|K/9
|7.4
Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Orioles
- BAL Odds to Win: -135
- BOS Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Red Sox at Orioles
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Streaming: FOX (regional restrictions may apply)
Reds at Cardinals Probable Pitchers
The Cincinnati Reds will send Connor Phillips (1-0) to the hill as they face the Cardinals, who will counter with Drew Rom (1-4) for the game between the teams Saturday.
|CIN: Phillips
|STL: Rom
|4 (20.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (29.1 IP)
|5.66
|ERA
|7.98
|11.3
|K/9
|7.7
Vegas Odds for Reds at Cardinals
- CIN Odds to Win: -125
- STL Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Reds at Cardinals
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Streaming: BSMW (regional restrictions may apply)
Rangers at Mariners Probable Pitchers
The Texas Rangers will face the Mariners, who will give the start to Luis Castillo (14-8) when the clubs play on Saturday.
|TEX: TBD
|SEA: Castillo
|-
|Games/IP
|32 (194.1 IP)
|-
|ERA
|3.24
|-
|K/9
|10.0
Vegas Odds for Rangers at Mariners
- SEA Odds to Win: -140
- TEX Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 7 runs
Live Stream Rangers at Mariners
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Streaming: FOX (regional restrictions may apply)
Nationals at Braves Probable Pitchers
The Washington Nationals will send Joan Adon (2-4) to the mound as they face the Braves, who will give the start to Spencer Strider (19-5) for the matchup between the clubs Saturday.
|WSH: Adon
|ATL: Strider
|11 (47.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|31 (181.2 IP)
|6.42
|ERA
|3.86
|8.1
|K/9
|13.6
Vegas Odds for Nationals at Braves
- ATL Odds to Win: -375
- WSH Odds to Win: +290
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Nationals at Braves
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSE (regional restrictions may apply)
Astros at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
The Houston Astros will send Verlander (12-8) to the mound as they play the Diamondbacks, who will counter with Kelly (12-7) when the clubs meet Saturday.
|HOU: Verlander
|ARI: Kelly
|26 (157.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|29 (170.2 IP)
|3.32
|ERA
|3.48
|8.0
|K/9
|9.6
Vegas Odds for Astros at Diamondbacks
- ARI Odds to Win: -120
- HOU Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Astros at Diamondbacks
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: ARID (regional restrictions may apply)
Twins at Rockies Probable Pitchers
The Minnesota Twins will send Emilio Pagan (4-2) to the mound as they take on the Rockies on Saturday.
|MIN: Pagan
|COL: TBD
|65 (68.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|-
|3.03
|ERA
|-
|8.6
|K/9
|-
Live Stream Twins at Rockies
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet RM (regional restrictions may apply)
Dodgers at Giants Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Clayton Kershaw (13-4) to the hill as they play the Giants, who will give the start to Tristan Beck (3-3) for the matchup between the teams Saturday.
|LAD: Kershaw
|SF: Beck
|23 (126.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|32 (80 IP)
|2.42
|ERA
|4.05
|9.4
|K/9
|7.3
Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Giants
- LAD Odds to Win: -175
- SF Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Dodgers at Giants
- Game Time: 9:05 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-BA (regional restrictions may apply)
Athletics at Angels Probable Pitchers
The Oakland Athletics will send Joe Boyle (1-0) to the hill as they take on the Angels, who will hand the ball to Kenny Rosenberg (2-2) for the matchup between the teams on Saturday.
|OAK: Boyle
|LAA: Rosenberg
|2 (9 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (28 IP)
|0.00
|ERA
|4.50
|9.0
|K/9
|7.4
Live Stream Athletics at Angels
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Streaming: BSW (regional restrictions may apply)
