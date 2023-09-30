Sean Murphy vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sean Murphy, with a slugging percentage of .200 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Washington Nationals, with Joan Adon on the hill, September 30 at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Joan Adon
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy is batting .253 with 21 doubles, 21 home runs and 47 walks.
- In 58.1% of his games this year (61 of 105), Murphy has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (21.0%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in 19.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Murphy has an RBI in 37 of 105 games this year, with multiple RBI in 17 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored a run in 49 games this year, with multiple runs 13 times.
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|52
|.255
|AVG
|.250
|.364
|OBP
|.364
|.446
|SLG
|.516
|19
|XBH
|23
|8
|HR
|13
|30
|RBI
|38
|54/25
|K/BB
|44/22
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 28th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals' 5.00 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow 242 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (most in the league).
- Adon (2-4) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 6.42 ERA in 47 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 6.42, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are hitting .275 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.