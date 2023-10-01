Sunday's contest that pits the Atlanta Braves (104-57) against the Washington Nationals (70-91) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 3:10 PM on October 1.

The Braves will give the ball to Dylan Dodd and the Nationals will turn to Jackson Rutledge (1-1, 6.00 ERA).

Braves vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

How to Watch on TV: BSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Braves 6, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Under 11 runs

Explore More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

The Braves have won three of their last six games against the spread.

This season, the Braves have won 96 out of the 146 games, or 65.8%, in which they've been favored.

This season Atlanta has won 35 of its 50 games, or 70%, when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 69.2% chance to win.

No team has scored more than the 938 runs Atlanta has this season.

The Braves have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.14).

