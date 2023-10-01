Will Drake London Score a Touchdown Against the Jaguars in Week 4?
In the Week 4 game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Jacksonville Jaguars at 9:30 AM ET on Sunday, will Drake London get into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and analysis on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.
Will Drake London score a touchdown against the Jaguars?
Odds to score a TD this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22 if he scores a TD)
- London has put up a 98-yard season thus far (32.7 yards per game) with one TD, reeling in eight throws out of 15 targets.
- London, in three games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.
Drake London Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Panthers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Packers
|8
|6
|67
|1
|Week 3
|@Lions
|6
|2
|31
|0
