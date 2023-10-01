Going into their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2), the Atlanta Falcons (2-1) currently are monitoring two players on the injury report. The game begins at 9:30 AM on Sunday, October 1 at Wembley Stadium.

The Falcons' last game was a 20-6 loss to the Detroit Lions.

The Jaguars head into the matchup after losing 37-17 to the Houston Texans in their last outing on September 24.

Atlanta Falcons Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Cordarrelle Patterson RB Thigh Questionable Josh Ali WR Ankle Out

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jacksonville Jaguars Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jamal Agnew WR Quad Questionable Zay Jones WR Knee Out Devin Lloyd LB Thumb Out Andrew Wingard S Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Josh Allen OLB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Folorunso Fatukasi DL Shoulder Questionable Anton Harrison OT Ankle Questionable Antonio Johnson S Hamstring Out

Falcons vs. Jaguars Game Info

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 9:30 AM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 9:30 AM ET Where: Wembley Stadium in London, United Kingdom

Wembley Stadium in London, United Kingdom TV Info: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Falcons Season Insights

The Falcons are putting up 283.3 total yards per game on offense this season (25th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are surrendering 287.7 total yards per game (ninth-ranked).

The Falcons rank 23rd in the NFL with 18.3 points per contest on offense, and they rank seventh with 18 points surrendered per game on the defensive side of the ball.

While the Falcons' pass offense has had trouble moving the chains, ranking fourth-worst with 155 passing yards per game, their defense ranks fourth-best with only 170 passing yards ceded per contest.

Atlanta ranks 10th in the NFL with 128.3 rushing yards per game on offense, and it ranks 18th with 117.7 rushing yards ceded per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

The Falcons have registered four forced turnovers (13th in NFL) and committed two turnovers (fifth in NFL) this season for a +2 turnover margin that ranks ninth in the NFL.

Falcons vs. Jaguars Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Jaguars (-3)

Jaguars (-3) Moneyline: Jaguars (-165), Falcons (+140)

Jaguars (-165), Falcons (+140) Total: 42.5 points

