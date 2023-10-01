The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2) meet the Atlanta Falcons (2-1) at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

We give more details below, including how to watch this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Jaguars vs. Falcons

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 9:30 AM ET

Where: Wembley Stadium in London, United Kingdom

Wembley Stadium in London, United Kingdom TV: ABC

Falcons Insights

This year the Falcons score 6.7 fewer points per game (18.3) than the Jaguars give up (25).

The Falcons average 283.3 yards per game, 65 fewer yards than the 348.3 the Jaguars give up.

This season Atlanta runs for 44.3 more yards per game (128.3) than Jacksonville allows (84).

The Falcons have turned the ball over two times, four fewer times than the Jaguars have forced turnovers (6).

Falcons Away Performance

Falcons Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 Carolina W 24-10 FOX 9/17/2023 Green Bay W 25-24 FOX 9/24/2023 at Detroit L 20-6 FOX 10/1/2023 at Jacksonville - ESPN+ 10/8/2023 Houston - FOX 10/15/2023 Washington - CBS 10/22/2023 at Tampa Bay - FOX

