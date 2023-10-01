2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 3
After two rounds of play at the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship , Hae-Ran Ryu is in the lead (+2000), shooting a 14-under 128.
Want to place a bet on the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship ? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Third Round Information
- Start Time: 8:50 AM ET
- Venue: Pinnacle Country Club
- Location: Rogers, Arkansas
- Par/Distance: Par 71/6,438 yards
Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a free trial to Fubo!
Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Best Odds to Win
Hyo Joo Kim
- Tee Time: 11:40 AM ET
- Current Rank: 37th (-5)
- Odds to Win: +800
Kim Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|70
|-1
|4
|3
|75th
|Round 2
|67
|-4
|5
|1
|20th
Click here to bet on Kim at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Atthaya Thitikul
- Tee Time: 9:00 AM ET
- Current Rank: 55th (-3)
- Odds to Win: +800
Thitikul Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|68
|-3
|4
|1
|26th
|Round 2
|71
|E
|3
|1
|77th
Click here to bet on Thitikul with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Yuka Saso
- Tee Time: 12:40 PM ET
- Current Rank: 18th (-7)
- Odds to Win: +1200
Saso Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|65
|-6
|6
|0
|2nd
|Round 2
|70
|-1
|4
|1
|66th
Want to place a bet on Saso in the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship ? Click here to sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Leona Maguire
- Tee Time: 9:30 AM ET
- Current Rank: 55th (-3)
- Odds to Win: +1400
Maguire Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|70
|-1
|4
|3
|75th
|Round 2
|69
|-2
|5
|3
|51st
Think Maguire can win the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship ? Click here to bet with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Georgia Hall
- Tee Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Current Rank: 27th (-6)
- Odds to Win: +1800
Hall Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|68
|-3
|4
|1
|26th
|Round 2
|68
|-3
|5
|2
|32nd
Click here to bet on Hall at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Current Rank
|Odds to Win
|Hae-Ran Ryu
|1st (-14)
|+2000
|Hannah Green
|2nd (-12)
|+3000
|Jenny Shin
|4th (-11)
|+3000
|A Lim Kim
|18th (-7)
|+3000
|In-gee Chun
|27th (-6)
|+3300
|Sei-young Kim
|5th (-10)
|+3500
|Jodi Ewart Shadoff
|11th (-8)
|+3500
|Eun-Hee Ji
|6th (-9)
|+4000
|Alexis Thompson
|11th (-8)
|+4000
|Lydia Ko
|37th (-5)
|+4000
Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.