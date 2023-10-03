The Philadelphia Phillies will host the Miami Marlins in the first game of the NL Wild Card Series at 8:08 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Phillies will give the ball to Zack Wheeler (13-6, 3.56 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 14 on the season, and the Marlins will counter with Jesus Luzardo (10-9, 3.89 ERA).

Phillies vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 Time: 8:08 PM ET

8:08 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Wheeler - PHI (13-6, 3.56 ERA) vs Luzardo - MIA (10-9, 3.89 ERA)

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Wheeler

The Phillies will send Wheeler (13-6) to the mound for his 33rd start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed four innings while giving up one earned run on four hits in a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.56 and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .227 in 32 games this season.

He has earned a quality start 21 times in 32 starts this season.

Wheeler has 29 starts of five or more innings this season in 32 chances. He averages 6 innings per outing.

He has made 32 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Zack Wheeler vs. Marlins

The Marlins are batting .259 this season, fourth in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .405 (19th in the league) with 166 home runs.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Marlins in three games, and they have gone 15-for-69 with four doubles, three home runs and six RBI over 18 innings.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesús Luzardo

Luzardo makes the start for the Marlins, his 32nd of the season. He is 10-9 with a 3.89 ERA and 198 strikeouts over 171 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Saturday, Sept. 23 against the Milwaukee Brewers, the lefty went five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.

The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.89, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 31 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .245 batting average against him.

Luzardo is trying to secure his 17th quality start of the season in this matchup.

Luzardo will try to extend a seven-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 innings per outing).

He has had seven appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

This season, the 26-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.89), 28th in WHIP (1.249), and eighth in K/9 (10.4) among qualifying pitchers.

Jesús Luzardo vs. Phillies

He will face a Phillies offense that ranks eighth in the league with 796 total runs scored while batting .256 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .438 slugging percentage (fifth in MLB play) and has hit a total of 220 home runs (eighth in the league).

Luzardo has a 3.65 ERA and a 1.135 WHIP against the Phillies this season in 12 1/3 innings pitched, allowing a .261 batting average over two appearances.

