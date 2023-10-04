The Atlanta Falcons at the moment have the 21st-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +10000.

Falcons Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +200

+200 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Falcons Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+10000), the Falcons are 21st in the league. They are four spots below that, 25th, according to computer rankings.

The Falcons were +8000 to win the Super Bowl at the start of the season, and have now dropped to +10000, which is the 15th-biggest change in the entire league.

The Falcons have a 1% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.

Atlanta Betting Insights

Atlanta has one win against the spread this year.

One Falcons game (out of four) has gone over the point total this year.

The Falcons have been the moneyline favorite just two other times this season, and they won both of the games.

Atlanta has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Falcons are totaling 284.3 yards per game on offense this season (24th in NFL), and they are surrendering 290.8 yards per game (seventh) on the other side of the ball.

The Falcons rank 25th in scoring offense (15.5 points per game) and 10th in scoring defense (19.3 points allowed per game) this season.

Falcons Impact Players

Bijan Robinson has run for 318 yards (79.5 per game) and zero TDs in four games.

Robinson also has 19 catches for 134 yards and one TD.

In four games, Desmond Ridder has passed for 744 yards (186.0 per game), with three touchdowns and three interceptions, completing 62.2%.

On the ground, Ridder has scored one TD and gained 47 yards.

On the ground, Tyler Allgeier has scored two TDs and picked up 151 yards (37.8 per game).

Drake London has 11 catches for 126 yards (31.5 per game) and two TDs in four games.

On defense, Jessie Bates III has helped lead the charge with three picks to go with 32 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and three passes defended in four games.

2023-24 Falcons NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Panthers W 24-10 +50000 2 September 17 Packers W 25-24 +6600 3 September 24 @ Lions L 20-6 +1800 4 October 1 @ Jaguars L 23-7 +3000 5 October 8 Texans - +10000 6 October 15 Commanders - +12500 7 October 22 @ Buccaneers - +6600 8 October 29 @ Titans - +8000 9 November 5 Vikings - +8000 10 November 12 @ Cardinals - +75000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 Saints - +5000 13 December 3 @ Jets - +15000 14 December 10 Buccaneers - +6600 15 December 17 @ Panthers - +50000 16 December 24 Colts - +12500 17 December 31 @ Bears - +50000 18 January 7 @ Saints - +5000

Odds are current as of October 4 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.