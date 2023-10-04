Top Player Prop Bets for Phillies vs. Marlins NL Wild Card Series Game 2 on October 4, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Kyle Schwarber, Luis Arraez and others in the Philadelphia Phillies-Miami Marlins matchup at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday at 8:08 PM ET.
Phillies vs. Marlins Game Info
- When: Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 8:08 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies
Aaron Nola Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -135)
Nola Stats
- Aaron Nola (12-9) will take the mound for the Phillies, his 33rd start of the season.
- He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.
- Nola will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 32 chances this season.
- The 30-year-old's 4.46 ERA ranks 35th, 1.157 WHIP ranks 17th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 17th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Nola Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Pirates
|Sep. 26
|6.2
|4
|1
|1
|8
|0
|at Braves
|Sep. 20
|6.0
|6
|2
|2
|8
|0
|at Cardinals
|Sep. 15
|4.2
|7
|3
|2
|1
|1
|vs. Marlins
|Sep. 9
|4.1
|7
|4
|4
|6
|0
|at Brewers
|Sep. 2
|4.2
|8
|7
|7
|5
|3
Kyle Schwarber Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Schwarber Stats
- Schwarber has 19 doubles, a triple, 47 home runs, 126 walks and 104 RBI (115 total hits).
- He's slashed .197/.343/.474 so far this year.
Schwarber Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Marlins
|Oct. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Mets
|Oct. 1
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|Sep. 30
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|at Mets
|Sep. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Sep. 28
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
Trea Turner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Turner Stats
- Trea Turner has 35 doubles, five triples, 26 home runs, 45 walks and 76 RBI (170 total hits). He's also stolen 30 bases.
- He's slashed .266/.320/.459 on the season.
- Turner has picked up a hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .444 with four doubles and a walk.
Turner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Marlins
|Oct. 3
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|at Mets
|Sep. 30
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Sep. 28
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|5
|1
|vs. Pirates
|Sep. 26
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mets
|Sep. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)
Arraez Stats
- Arraez has put up 203 hits with 30 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 69 runs with three stolen bases.
- He's slashed .354/.393/.469 on the year.
- Arraez will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with .
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Phillies
|Oct. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Pirates
|Sep. 29
|1-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 23
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 22
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|Sep. 18
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Jorge Soler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Soler Stats
- Jorge Soler has 23 doubles, 36 home runs, 66 walks and 75 RBI (125 total hits). He has swiped one base.
- He's slashed .248/.340/.508 so far this season.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Phillies
|Oct. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|Oct. 2
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Pirates
|Sep. 30
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Pirates
|Sep. 29
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mets
|Sep. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
