Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Chatham County, Georgia this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

Chatham County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Savannah Country Day School at Liberty County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 5

7:30 PM ET on October 5 Location: Hinesville, GA

Hinesville, GA Conference: 3A - Region 3

3A - Region 3 How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Windsor Forest High School at Brantley County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Nahunta, GA

Nahunta, GA Conference: 2A - Region 3

2A - Region 3 How to Stream: Watch Here

Long County High School at Beach High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Savannah, GA

Savannah, GA Conference: 3A - Region 3

3A - Region 3 How to Stream: Watch Here

Memorial Day School at Pinewood Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Bellville, GA

Bellville, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

New Hampstead High School at Southeast Bulloch High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Darien, GA

Darien, GA Conference: 4A - Region 3

4A - Region 3 How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Calvary Day School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Savannah, GA

Savannah, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Benedictine Military School at Burke County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Waynesboro, GA

Waynesboro, GA Conference: 4A - Region 3

4A - Region 3 How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Andrew's School at Trinity Christian School