Dougherty County, Georgia has high school football matchups on the calendar this week, and information on how to watch them is available in this article.

Dougherty County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Bainbridge High School at Westover Comprehensive High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 5

7:00 PM ET on October 5 Location: Albany, GA

Albany, GA Conference: 4A - Region 1

4A - Region 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Columbus High School at Dougherty Comprehensive High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Albany, GA

Albany, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Sherwood Christian Academy at Young Americans Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Conyers, GA

Conyers, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Brookwood School at Deerfield-Windsor School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Albany, GA

Albany, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Crisp County High School at Monroe Comprehensive High School