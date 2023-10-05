Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Forsyth County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking to catch this week's high school football games in Forsyth County, Georgia? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Forsyth County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
North Forsyth High School at Lanier High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 5
- Location: Sugar Hill, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
TBD at West Forsyth High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Cumming, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Forsyth High School at Milton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Milton, GA
- Conference: 7A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
