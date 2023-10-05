Looking to catch this week's high school football games in Forsyth County, Georgia? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Forsyth County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

North Forsyth High School at Lanier High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 5

7:30 PM ET on October 5 Location: Sugar Hill, GA

Sugar Hill, GA Conference: 6A - Region 8

6A - Region 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

TBD at West Forsyth High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Cumming, GA

Cumming, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

South Forsyth High School at Milton High School