If you live in Gwinnett County, Georgia and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Gwinnett County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

North Forsyth High School at Lanier High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 5

7:30 PM ET on October 5 Location: Sugar Hill, GA

Sugar Hill, GA Conference: 6A - Region 8

6A - Region 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Athens Academy at Providence Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Lilburn, HI

Lilburn, HI Conference: 2A - Region 8

2A - Region 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

White County High School at Wesleyan School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on October 6

7:15 PM ET on October 6 Location: Norcross, GA

Norcross, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Lambert High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Suwanee, GA

Suwanee, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Hebron Christian Academy at Monroe Area High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Monroe, GA

Monroe, GA Conference: 3A - Region 8

3A - Region 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Shiloh High School at Jackson County High School