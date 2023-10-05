Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Tattnall County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Tattnall County, Georgia, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Tattnall County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Tattnall County High School at Vidalia High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 5
- Location: Vidalia, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.