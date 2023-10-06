2023 Sanderson Farms Championship Schedule: Friday Start Time, How to Watch Live Stream, Tee Times & Pairings
Entering play in round two at the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship, Chesson Hadley leads with a score of -8. Watch as the action unfolds from Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi.
Sign up for Fubo and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
How to Watch the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship
- Start Time: 8:00 AM ET
- Venue: Country Club of Jackson
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi
- Par/Distance: Par 72/7,461 yards
- Thursday TV: Golf Channel
- Friday TV: Golf Channel
- Saturday TV: Golf Channel
- Sunday TV: Golf Channel
- Live Stream: Watch this tournament on Fubo!
Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!
Sanderson Farms Championship Leaderboard
|Current Rank
|Score
|Round by Round
|Chesson Hadley
|1st
|-8
|64
|Brandon Wu
|2nd
|-7
|65
|Henrik Norlander
|2nd
|-7
|65
|Luke List
|4th
|-6
|66
|Matthew NeSmith
|4th
|-6
|66
Want to place a bet on the Sanderson Farms Championship? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Sanderson Farms Championship Notable Pairings & Tee Times
|Time
|Start
|Group
|8:55 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Akshay Bhatia (-6/4th), Ludvig Aberg (-5/11th), Adam Svensson (-5/11th)
|9:06 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Beau Hossler (-4/27th), Eric Cole (-1/91st), Alexander Noren (-3/43rd)
|2:12 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Mark Hubbard (-3/43rd), Wesley Bryan (-5/11th), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (-6/4th)
|1:50 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Scott Stallings (-4/27th), Mackenzie Hughes (-2/65th), Cameron Champ (-5/11th)
|8:33 AM ET
|Hole 1
|Luke List (-6/4th), Lucas Herbert (-2/65th), Jim Herman (-3/43rd)
|8:44 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Lee Hodges (-3/43rd), Chad Ramey (-2/65th), Davis Riley (-1/91st)
|8:33 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Brandt Snedeker (-4/27th), Joel Dahmen (-3/43rd), Erik Van Rooyen (-5/11th)
|8:55 AM ET
|Hole 1
|Jonas Blixt (-1/91st), Chesson Hadley (-8/1st), Peter Malnati (-6/4th)
|8:22 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Ryan Armour (-3/43rd), Alex Smalley (-2/65th), Dylan Wu (-4/27th)
|8:11 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Chris Stroud (-3/43rd), Sam Ryder (-5/11th), Harrison Endycott (-5/11th)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.