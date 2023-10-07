Alabama vs. Texas A&M Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 7
The Texas A&M Aggies are expected to win their matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide at 3:30 PM on Saturday, October 7, according to our computer model. If you're seeking additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.
Alabama vs. Texas A&M Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Texas A&M (+2.5)
|Over (46)
|Texas A&M 26, Alabama 25
Alabama Betting Info (2023)
- The Crimson Tide have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- The Crimson Tide's record against the spread is 3-2-0.
- Alabama has an ATS record of 3-2 when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
- This year, three of the Crimson Tide's five games have gone over the point total.
- Alabama games average 53.7 total points per game this season, 7.7 greater than the over/under for this matchup.
Texas A&M Betting Info (2023)
- The Aggies have a 45.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- The Aggies' ATS record is 4-1-0 this season.
- Three of the Aggies' five games with a set total have hit the over (60%).
- Texas A&M games this year have averaged an over/under of 51.7 points, 5.7 more than the point total in this matchup.
Crimson Tide vs. Aggies 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Alabama
|32.2
|14.2
|34.7
|17
|28.5
|10
|Texas A&M
|38.6
|18.6
|42
|7.7
|33
|48
